Link: Dayton Bike Share offers discount pass during RTA union strike

DAYTON (WDTN) — People looking for a new way to work during the RTA union strike can trade four wheels for two.

Link: Dayton Bike Share, which is run by the Greater Dayton RTA and Bike Miami Valley, will continue normal operations during the strike.

All stations will remain open, with a 24-hour pass being offered for $2 at all kiosks. Link organizers say no special code is needed to get the $2 pass.

“We realize the strike is affecting many people,” says Executive Director of Bike Miami Valley Laura Estandia. “While our bikes are not intended for use outside of the station network, we can at least help ease the burden on those who need to travel within downtown.”

Link will offer the price until the strike is over. Customers can call 937-496-3825 if they experience any issues with stations or bikes.

Link is a bike sharing program that offers various membership types that give users unlimited 30 minute trips during the membership period.

Any trip over 30 minutes earns a $3 charge per half hour the bike is out of a dock. Users can pick up bikes and return them to any station in the 27 station network.

Download the B-Cycle app in the app store and select Link: Dayton Bike Share to see all available docks and bikes in real-time or visit our station map at linkdayton.org.