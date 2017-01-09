Local food pantries see decline because of RTA driver strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the majority—68 percent– of people who ride the RTA use it to get to and from work, the other 38 percent use it to get to school, shopping and other locations like food pantries. It’s already seen a decline.

Good Neighbor House said they’ve noticed a significant drop in people coming in to their facility as a result of the strike.

“It’s significant, we can notice there’s a difference here. There are less people,” Good Neighbor House, Executive Director Tom Onjukka said.

Onjukka said they normally see up to 40-45 families per day, but with the strike their normally busy food pantry area was fairly quiet.

“We have about 100 people a week that rely on the RTA bus system for transportation to get here and we’re basically a safety net for many of these people and without that transportation they can’t get the services that we offer,” Onjukka said.

It’s not just families in need of food that are feeling the effects of the strike, Onjukka said their volunteers are also having a hard time making their way there.

The food pantry distributes close to a ton of food per day. Good Neighbor House said they are going to have to make some adjustments if this strike is prolonged, but it’s unclear at this time what those changes will be.