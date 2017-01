DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday was the first day union drivers and mechanics for the Greater Dayton RTA went on strike. The two sides are at odds over wages and health insurance premiums.

“No one wins in a strike,” said John LeBlanc, a business professor at Cedarville University.

He spent 30 years leading various manufacturing facilities and companies in the Midwest. He joined us on Five on 2 to discuss the negotiation process and what it takes to end a strike.