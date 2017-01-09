Oakwood school board moves to place replacement levy on ballot

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood School Board moved to place a replacement levy on its May ballot on Monday.

The levy, a 1.8 mill property tax Permanent Improvement Replacement levy, would “generate funds needed for building maintenance, technology and security. Projects including roof repairs, plumbing, electrical, cabling, sidewalk and parking lot maintenance, replacement of older computers and furniture would all be funded through money generated through the Permanent Improvement levy,” if it’s passed, according to a press release from the school board.

The levy would not increase property taxes, according to the press release. Voters in Oakwood approved the original levy in June 1978, and have “overwhelmingly” renewed the levy seven times since its original passage.

 

