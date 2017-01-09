Ohio officer gives her GPS to lost driver

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer concerned about a lost driver trying to get to Florida gave the woman her personal GPS navigation system to help.

Officer Virginia Villing says Shirley McKeown was driving from Lynn, Indiana, to Venus, Florida, to spend Christmas with her daughter and other family when she pulled up to the officer and asked for help. The officer says McKeown had highlighted maps, but was lost with 1,000 miles to go.

She says McKeown reminded her of her own mother, and she would have wanted someone to help her mom.

McKeown last week mailed the GPS back and sent a thank you note. She said Villing was “just a sweetheart.”

Villing’s supervisor says she has a reputation for going out of her way to help people.

