Ohio State RB Curtis Samuel enters NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State’s top playmaker is turning pro.

Junior running back Curtis Samuel will enter the NFL Draft, according to multiple sources.

Samuel is the fifth Ohio State player to declare for the draft, joining Gareon Conley, Noah Brown, Malik Hooker and Raekwon McMillan.

The junior was the only player in the country with more than 700 rushing and receiving yards.

Samuel ran for 771 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching 74 passes for 865 yards and seven more scores. He also returned punts for the Buckeyes.