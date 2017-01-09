Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015. A spokeswoman for Kardashian West says she was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. The representative said the reality TV star is "badly shaken but physically unharmed." She offered no other details. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015. A spokeswoman for Kardashian West says she was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. The representative said the reality TV star is "badly shaken but physically unharmed." She offered no other details. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s