Pastor facing backlash after posting viral video

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — A Missouri pastor is under fire after posting a video to Facebook that quickly went viral.

The video posted by Pastor Lamond Rushing shows a woman in a wheelchair being pulled by a pickup truck.

Becky Kittrell told WDAF that her power wheelchair had broken down and she was stuck outside in the freezing cold weather.

“If I get stuck for a period of time and stuff, I get so cold I’ll be like, ‘I got to get home,’” Kittrell said.

The driver of a pickup truck saw her predicament and offered to help her get home.

“That’s all the thing, I just needed, just somebody to help me,” she said, calling it a true act of kindness. “They were nice and they did everything they could do for me and stuff, and I thanked them for doing it for me.”

Unknown to Kittrell or the pickup truck driver, the situation was being recorded by Pastor Rushing, who posted the video to Facebook for the world to see.

Critics of Rushing say all the video did was make fun of the woman, but he insists that he did not mean any harm by it.

“I had no intent on making fun of nobody,” he said. “You know, I didn’t even think it would even go nowhere, and I just put it on there and said ‘Only in Kansas city.’”

Soon, the video went viral, and commenters took him to task.

“When I read the comments, I seen them. I seen them but I didn’t mean no harm by it,” he said. He agreed to take the video down.

As for Kittrell, she said he should’ve talked to her.

“He should’ve just came and asked me something, if I needed help or something,” she said.

“I would apologize from the bottom of my heart,” Rushing continued. “I would never ever intend to try to make fun of her or anything like that.”