Police say 2 shot at Cincinnati social services mission

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and another critically wounded after an altercation at a social services mission in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati police say a suspect is in custody and is being questioned after the shooting at Our Daily Bread in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. The mission provides hot meals, daytime shelter and a variety of social services and programs.

Emergency responders responded at about 8:45 a.m. Police were investigating what led to the shooting, and weren’t sure whether any mission staffers were hurt.

Part of a street was blocked off in the area and streetcar service was suspended.