RTA strike’s impact on local Uber drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of riders who depend on the RTA for transportation are having to look for other options as a result of Monday’s strike.

Kettering resident, Brian Singer drives for Uber and says it’s been busy due to the cold, but is anticipating an influx of customers now.

He said in the two hours he and his wife were live on the app they drove several RTA riders to their destinations.

The busiest time he says is during 5:00 p.m. rush hour when many people are trying to get home from work. However, he’s concerned some RTA riders might not have smart phones or a credit card, two things needed to access Uber.

“Some could be in big trouble because they don’t have the right phone or a credit card and they can’t get on the bus. So, I’m not sure what they’re going to do,” said Singer.

He says it’s possible Uber rates could increase if there’s a high demand and not enough Uber drivers in the area for a prolonged amount of time.

