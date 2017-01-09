RTA to address operations following strike by union

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will speak publicly for the first time since the Amalgamated Transit Union local 1385 walked off the job at 12:01 Monday morning.

RTA said in a release they will discuss operations following the strike Monday afternoon.

2 NEWS will attend the news conference this afternoon, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and you can watch it live as it happens right here.

The ATU members walked off the job after the RTA was unable to reach an agreement with the union for a new contract. Representatives from both sides met with a mediator Sunday but no deal was reached.

RTA said they “will remain available to return to mediation at the request of the mediators.”

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as information develops.

