RTA to address operations following strike by union

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will speak publicly for the first time since the Amalgamated Transit Union local 1385 walked off the job at 12:01 Monday morning.

RTA said in a release they will discuss operations following the strike Monday afternoon.

RTA said in a release they will discuss operations following the strike Monday afternoon at a news conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The ATU members walked off the job after the RTA was unable to reach an agreement with the union for a new contract. Representatives from both sides met with a mediator Sunday but no deal was reached.

RTA said they “will remain available to return to mediation at the request of the mediators.”

