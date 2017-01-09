Thousands finding new rides as RTA strike begins

DAYTON (WDTN) — Nearly 30,000 people are looking for a new ride after the RTA union went on strike on Monday.

The strike came after months of negotiations, including two separate sessions that lasted several hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

AAA says without RTA buses on the streets, there could be major traffic delays across Montgomery County, as well as major parking problems.

Regular RTA riders say they had high hopes a deal would be reached.

“I prayed all week that this strike would not happen and it’s done,” Jeffrey Werner said. “Now they’re going to strike.”

“It’s just a disappointing day for me.”

Others expressed frustration that the negotiations failed, leading to the strike.

“My hope is I hope they get it together,” Sidney Farrar said. “I hope they do something.”

“This is just ridiculous. I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

The strike is also impacting students. Dayton Public Schools says nearly 1,000 students rely on the RTA to get to class. In Huber Heights, nearly 30 students have bus passes.

The Miami Valley Planning Commission has information about ridesharing on their website.