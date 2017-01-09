Trial to begin for ex-deputy charged in 2 Ohio killings

associated-press-logo By Published:
This Dec. 5, 2015 photo made available by the Franklin County Jail shows Joel Jenkins, who was indicted Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in two separate fatal shootings  one an on-duty killing involving a fleeing driver and the second an off-duty slaying of the ex-deputy's neighbor. (Franklin County Jail via AP)
This Dec. 5, 2015 photo made available by the Franklin County Jail shows Joel Jenkins, who was indicted Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in two separate fatal shootings  one an on-duty killing involving a fleeing driver and the second an off-duty slaying of the ex-deputy's neighbor. (Franklin County Jail via AP)

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former southern Ohio sheriff’s deputy indicted in two fatal shootings is set to begin trial in one, facing charges including murder for a high-speed chase that ended with an on-duty shooting.

Former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins has pleaded not guilty in that March 2015 shooting and in what he says was the accidental shooting of a neighbor later that year.

READ MORE: Ex-deputy charged in on-duty shooting of driver, neighbor’s off-duty slaying

Trial was set to begin Monday in Waverly on the charges linked to the pursuit and the fatal shooting of 26-year-old motorist Robert C. Rooker.

Court records don’t show a trial date in the off-duty shooting of Jenkins’ 40-year-old neighbor. Jenkins pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in that case. He has said he was showing the neighbor a gun and it misfired.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s