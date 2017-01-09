Trial to begin for ex-deputy charged in 2 Ohio killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former southern Ohio sheriff’s deputy indicted in two fatal shootings is set to begin trial in one, facing charges including murder for a high-speed chase that ended with an on-duty shooting.

Former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins has pleaded not guilty in that March 2015 shooting and in what he says was the accidental shooting of a neighbor later that year.

Trial was set to begin Monday in Waverly on the charges linked to the pursuit and the fatal shooting of 26-year-old motorist Robert C. Rooker.

Court records don’t show a trial date in the off-duty shooting of Jenkins’ 40-year-old neighbor. Jenkins pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in that case. He has said he was showing the neighbor a gun and it misfired.