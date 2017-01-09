Troopers seize cocaine in traffic stop

OSHP troopers say they seized $8,700 in cocaine during a traffic stop. (Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Monday troopers seized nearly $9000 in cocaine on New Year’s Eve.

Danjuma L. Marshall (Photo: Ohio Department of Corrections)
According to the OSHP. Troopers stopped a car on U.S. 35 in Gallia County around 7:30 p.m. on December 31 for equipment and lane violations.

Troopers say during the stop they could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and search was conducted.

The search revealed a bag containing cocaine valued at $,8700.

The driver, Danjuma Marshall, 36, of Columbus was arrested on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.

Ohio Department of Corrections records show Marshall was released from prison in November 2016 for a conviction in 2009 for drug trafficking.

