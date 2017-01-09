URS could see strain as a result of strike against RTA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “United Rehabilitation Services and RTA have worked together for many, many years”

You could call it a long and fruitful marriage. A relationship that could soon end.

“The adults with disabilities rely on project mobility to get to our center, to get to participate in our activities,” said Vivian O’Connell, Development Director with URS.

Vivian O’Connell, Development Director for United Rehabilitation Services says 50 to 60 clients board these buses every day as part of ‘Project Mobility.’

The adults in this room have developmental disabilities, but coming to URS gives them hope.

Jobs like packaging, paid work for some, while receiving care and socialization skills. This is a typical day, but with a looming RTA bus strike, routine may soon fade away.

“They rely on that routine and that’s what they know so it’s really going to have a negative impact if they’re not able to access the services that we’re providing.”

It also impacts URS..

“If the adults are not able to access our services, we in turn aren’t paid on any given day.

The strike could add up to $5 to $7,000 lost in revenue for URS every day.

But no amount of money could add up to the devastating impact a strike would have on those just loooking for their routine again.

“We’re focused on providing meaningful programs for the individuals we serve. Transportation is not something we’re in the business of doing.”