US Supreme Court declines to hear Ohio Libertarians’ lawsuit

JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined without comment to hear a long-running ballot access lawsuit brought by the Libertarian Party of Ohio.

The high court’s action came Monday. It’s a victory for Ohio’s elections chief and a voter sued by Libertarians for their roles in disqualifying Libertarians’ gubernatorial candidate from 2014 fall ballots.

The party sued Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted and voter Greg Felsoci, alleging they were part of a scheme to selectively enforce Ohio election law to help GOP Gov. John Kasich’s re-election bid. At the time, the third-party gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Earl was seen as potentially drawing votes from Kasich, who later easily won re-election.

The lawsuit alleged improperly singling out the party’s candidates violated the Constitution’s First Amendment and Equal Protection Clause.

