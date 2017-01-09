White House defends Streep comments on Trump

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The White House is describing Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes last night as a “thoughtful, carefully considered message” that reflected her deeply held beliefs.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest was talking about Streep’s comments denouncing Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. He said it was a “fairly straightforward exercise of her First Amendment rights.”

Streep said that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded early today on Twitter, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also defended himself against claims that he was mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Streep’s comments also drew a backlash among conservatives on social media, including Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain. She’s a Fox News host who has been critical of Trump.

She tweeted today, “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won.” And, she added, “if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected.”