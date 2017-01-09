White House defends Streep comments on Trump

associated-press-logo By Published:
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The White House is describing Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes last night as a “thoughtful, carefully considered message” that reflected her deeply held beliefs.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest was talking about Streep’s comments denouncing Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. He said it was a “fairly straightforward exercise of her First Amendment rights.”

Streep said that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded early today on Twitter, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also defended himself against claims that he was mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Streep’s comments also drew a backlash among conservatives on social media, including Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain. She’s a Fox News host who has been critical of Trump.

She tweeted today, “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won.” And, she added, “if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s