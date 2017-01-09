Wright State asked campus community to cooperate during transit strike

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University sent a letter to staff and students Monday about the transit strike.

In a letter from Provost and Vice President for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Thomas Sudkamp said the stoppage could cause difficulties for some in the campus community to make it to class or work on time, or at all.

Sudkamp asked students, faculty and staff to work together and communicate as much as possible to minimize disruption.

Students were asked to email professors if they expect to be delayed or are unable to reach campus.

Faculty was asked to make class materials available electronically if they have not already done so.

Staff should notify supervisors if they are delayed or unable to make it to campus.

Provost Sudkamp added, “I am confident that that the Wright State community will rise to the occasion to assist students and staff who normally use the RTA to come to Wright State.”

