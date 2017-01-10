100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies is here!

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Savannah Smiles mean it’s that time of the year.

Girl Scouts Cookies will soon be available. A new addition, S’mores Cookes will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

Think of this while savoring the cookies with a favorite beverage, your purchase helped to give girls the skills they need to become leaders. Through the sale, they learn how to manage finances, build confidence and self-sufficiency.

Some Girl Scouts came into our studio to share their experience and where you can buy cookies.

Initial orders started Monday. Booths will pop up between Feb. 24 and March 26.

One hundred percent of the net revenue stays with the local council and troops.

For more information, visit http://www.girlscoutcookies.org.