Alternative transportation options during RTA strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Union representatives and the RTA are scheduled to meet with a state-appointed mediator Wednesday morning to try and reach a contract agreement.

Bus drivers and mechanics have been on strike since early Monday leaving thousands without their daily transportation.

William Zachery fears he lost his job because he hasn’t been able to get to work.

“I’m going to have to start all over again. Looking for a new job and RTA is really my only reliable transportation,” Zachery said.

As the transit company and union officials work on a contract some local organizations are helping those directly affected.

“Transportation is so key to our region,” said Brian Martin, the executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

His office sponsors the RIDESHARE program. It’s a free service for those who are willing to carpool with others who live and works close to them.

“The matching service is free, it would still be up to that person to use their car put fuel in their car, make arrangements, pick someone up and drive on to their destination,” Martin said.

According to him roughly 5,000 people participate and more have been added to the list in the last few days.

If you have a shorter commute and can brave the winter weather, there’s the bike share program.

“The bikes are available for folks at a discounted rate,” said Laura Estandia, the executive director of Bike Miami Valley.

Fare has gone from $5 for a day pass, down to $2 during the strike.

“What it gets folks is unlimited 30 minute trips within that 24-hour period,” Estandia said.

If you’re interested in participating in the RIDESHARE or bike share program, click the links below.

MIAMI VALLEY RIDESHARE PROGRAM: http://www.mvrpc.org/transportation/miami-valley-rideshare

DAYTON BIKE SHARE: https://www.linkdayton.org/