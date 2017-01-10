Butler Twp tables vote on new development

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Plans to move forward on a new development in Butler Township have been put on hold.

Butler Township trustees were scheduled to give final rezoning approval on a 60-unit development in the 7900 block of North Dixie Drive at it’s meeting on Monday night.

During the meeting, trustees chose to table a vote until January 23rd.

Butler Township administrator Erika Vogel says the project would target business employees and seniors.

“I think it will help to bring more businesses to the community,” Vogel said. “Having those residential units there will give employees easy access and walkability to the businesses in the district.”

If approved, construction of the development will begin next spring.

 

