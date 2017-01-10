Contract talks in the planning stages as strike continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority said Tuesday both the RTA and the Amalgamated transit Union local 1385 have contacted the mediator and that person is now scheduling a new date for negotiations to continue.

“I wanted to update you on this matter as I understand there are a variety of statements being made,” RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said Tuesday. “Our counsel advises me that both parties have been in contact with the mediator and he is in the process of scheduling the meeting to restart the mediation.”

RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said Monday the RTA is willing to negotiate at any time but any new date had to be scheduled by the mediator.

The ATU members walked off the job after the RTA was unable to reach an agreement with the union for a new contract. Representatives from both sides met with a mediator Sunday but no deal was reached.

As soon as we learn the new date for negotiations to begin we will update you on WDTN and WDTN.com.

 

