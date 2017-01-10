Dayton schools working through strike impact

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Public Schools said Tuesday they are sending out permission slips to parents to help deal with transportation issues caused by the RTA drivers’ strike.

DPS told 2 NEWS they are sending the permission slips home so parents can give permission for their students to ride to school in church vans.

School officials say they are working with seven area churches to provide transportation to and from school.

Details are still being worked out and DPS says it will be a few days before the plan can be fully implemented.

Monday, Superintendent Rhonda Corr said the schools were trying to be as flexible as they be with students who miss or are late to class because of the strike, but she says there will not be any make up days and they still expect students to get to school.

According to DPS, about 1,000 students use RTA for transportation to and from school.

