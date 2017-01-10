Family of slain Orlando officer says suspect doesn’t deserve to live

(WESH) The family and co-workers of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton are remembering her as a woman who loved her job and her community.

Clayton was shot to death Monday while attempting to apprehend a murder suspect at an Orlando, Florida Walmart.

When asked what she wanted to happen to her cousin’s killer, Francine Thomas did not hold back.

“I want y’all to shoot him. I want them to shoot him. I want them to take his life. I don’t think he deserves to live, because he didn’t consider that Debra wasn’t the typical cop,” Thomas said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2iAINeE