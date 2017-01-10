Human remains found during search for missing plane over Lake Erie

Members of the Cleveland Police Mounted Unit ride the Lake Erie shoreline, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed. Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP/WCMH) -UPDATE: Officials say the remains of a man were found during search for missing plane over Lake Erie.

A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom.

According to the City of Cleveland, divers and crews started extracting debris from the water around 1:30pm. Investigators are carefully inspecting the removed items.

At first look, officials say the larger pieces appear to be portions of the fuselage. Seats that appear to belong to the aircraft were also recovered.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder and pieces of the aircraft’s tail also were found Friday, along with a seat that might have human remains. The six people who were aboard the plane are presumed dead.

A memorial service was scheduled Monday in Canfield, near Youngstown, for the plane’s pilot, Columbus business executive John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew. A second memorial is planned Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, north of Columbus.

They were returning to Columbus after making the trip to a Cleveland Cavaliers game with their neighbor, 50-year-old Brian Casey, and his 19-year-old daughter, University of Wisconsin-Madison nursing student Megan Casey.

A service to celebrate the Caseys’ lives is scheduled Sunday at Liberty Presbyterian, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

On Monday, a tugboat was being used to break up ice on the lake as divers resumed their search.

Transmissions from a locator beacon detector have helped narrow the search area, but divers have had to move slowly as they follow the signals because of extremely limited visibility. Officials have said they will continue to search until they’re confident they have found all they can.

