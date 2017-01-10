Local Red Cross chapters celebrating 100 years in 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter heating months bring with them a spike in the number of home fires, and the Red Cross is often there to help.

Laura Seyfang, is the executive director of the Dayton Red Cross. She said space heaters account for 45 percent of local fires. “Don’t get them too close to flammable items like curtains, couches, paper and blankets,” she said.

It’s also important to avoid circuit overload, and never used a frayed extension cord.

Seyfang said kitchen fires and unattended cooking is still the biggest cause of house fires. She said never move the pan or put water on a grease fire. Instead, you should smother it in place.

The Red Cross is working to make sure everyone who needs a smoke detector gets a free one installed. If you’re interested in that service, call this number: 937-221-7540.

Also, the local chapters of the American Red Cross are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. Seyfeng said all year they’ll be celebrating their volunteers, encouraging people to become volunteers and raising money for a new emergency response vehicle.

She said if you would like to donate, call 937-221-7521