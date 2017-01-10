Mother forgives man in murder of her 3 kids; tells judge ‘let this man go’

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WCMH) — It’s been about 22 years since Malak Hussian’s three kids were shot and killed during a home invasion.

“When you build your life, as a mother on being a mother, a friend, a mentor and you wake up one morning and there is no seemingly purpose to life; it’s beyond words,” Hussian told KARK.

Terry Carroll was convicted when he was 17 years old for the murder of Hussain’s three kids; Marcell Young, 17, Mustafa Hussain, 12 and Malak Hussian, 10.

Carroll was sentenced to life in prison on three counts of capital murder.

After a Supreme Court ruling made life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional, inmates like Carroll have to be resentenced, but Hussian has a message for the court. “My objective in coming today was to ask the jury and then ask the judge to let this man go.”

Hussian told KARK she knows her request may be unusual, but she said it’s all about forgiveness.

“When you’ve traveled down the avenues and the paths that God has carried me through then you will understand the purpose of me forgiving this man.”

Carroll is scheduled to be resentenced April 10.

