Orlando mourns deaths of 2 law enforcement officers

Law enforcement officers conduct a door-to-door search at an apartment complex in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. An Orlando police sergeant was shot and killed Monday after approaching a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and a second law enforcement officer was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding to the massive manhunt for the suspect. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s law enforcement community is mourning the death of two officers amid the search for a suspect.

Authorities say Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning when she approached a fugitive wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

More than two hours later, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed when his motorcycle collided with a van as he was responding to a manhunt in search of the 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, the suspect in Clayton’s shooting.

Authorities say someone in a Wal-Mart store had tipped off the sergeant that Loyd was in the area. She was shot after she approached him outside the store.

Loyd fled the area and a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officers was conducted around an apartment complex in northwest Orlando.

