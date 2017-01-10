Orlando suspect “desperate, dangerous”

Published:

(NBC News) A manhunt for an accused cop killer with a violent past continues in Orlando, Florida.

There is a $60,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Markeith Loyd.

Police are describing Loyd as “desperate” and “extremely dangerous”.

He’s accused of gunning down Master Sergeant Debra Clayton when Clayton, a 17-year-veteran of the Orlando Police Department.

Clayton approached Loyd after he was pointed out at an Orlando Walmart Monday morning.

“When he realized he wasn’t going to be able to get around this officer, he pulled a gun and started shooting,” says witness Brian Swiby.

Loyd’s criminal record stretches back more than two decades and includes a laundry list of felony charges and convictions. He had already been on the run for nearly a month after police say he shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

