HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a break-in at a Harrison Township business.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Northtown Drive-Thru in the 4200 block of North Main Street around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found someone had forced entry into the business.

Police Dispatch says it appears cigarettes were stolen. It’s unclear if anything else was taken.

The break-in remains under investigation.