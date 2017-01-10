RTA rider: It’s cheaper to stay home than go to work

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – 68-year-old Gary Whiddon took an Uber to work Monday when RTA union drivers went on strike. He says that’s when he realized he couldn’t afford it.

“I was getting paid $50 a day and then spending $30 on an Uber there and back,” he said.

Whiddon was working through a temp agency at Cassano’s Pizza factory in Kettering this week. He lives in Riverside and it’s about a 17 minute commute.

“It’s not easy working on the assembly line and lifting up and packaging pizza dough,” Whiddon said.

When he told them he wouldn’t be able to make it in for the rest of the week due to the strike he said the company understood.

“I was the only temp that showed up. We were short-handed.”

Whiddon says he will be okay living on social security for now. However, he hopes the strike is over soon.