RTA strike costing United Rehabilitation Services $4,000 each day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The strike has community groups working together to coordinate rides for those who need them most. One of largest groups of riders being impacted are clients at United Rehabilitation Services.

Every day at URS dozens of people rely on RTA to get to and from the facility. Now–as we head into day 3 of a strike URS officials are realizing the impact–and getting hit hard financially.

“The impact on us is thousands of dollars,” Grant said. “Of lost revenue each day that this goes on.”

URS Executive Director Dennis Grant estimates they’re losing about $4,000 in revenue each day of the strike. We’re at $8,000 and counting from state funding which is based on attendance.

“The real challenge for us is if I don’t have enough bodies here to care for,” Director Dennis Grant said. “I can’t keep the staff here so from an economics stand-point we are denying people the right to work.”

Before the strike, RTA was responsible for transporting door to door more than 60 adults with disabilities to URS. Monday, attendance dropped more than 40 percent. URS worked to make sure it didn’t get any higher.

They organized rides with family members and group homes, trying to keep people’s routines intact. disruptions can be a setback for people with developmental disabilities.

“We’re not in the transportation business,” Grant said. “We do have 4 vehicles, 3 of which usually run. We’ve been able to accomodate about 13 additional adults so our attendance is up about 5 or 10 percent today.”

The effect of the RTA strike is now starting to trickle down, impacting the jobs of family members of URS clients.

“A lot of the adults with disabilities that we serve are still living at home with their family members,” Grant said. “Those people are working. They have other things to do in their life for them to be imposed at all by this it’s really a tremendous impact because they aren’t able to get to work themselves.”

Grant is urging both sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible. In the meantime, he says he’s not sure how they could go before having some budget issues.