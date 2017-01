DAYTON, (Ohio) – A storm front pushed through the Miami Valley Tuesday between 8-10:30 p.m. bringing numerous peak wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph.

Widespread damage reports included downed trees and power lines. At one point, the DP&L outage map showed more than 1,400 outages in Miami County, but crews worked quickly to restore power.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said things were calming down late Tuesday night, and winds will drop off to 5-15 mph for Wednesday morning.