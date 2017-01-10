Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph cause numerous outages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Tuesday night, Dayton Power & Light crews were working to restore outages reported in Miami and Montgomery Counties.

Winds were so powerful it damaged a door at the Rite Aid on North Main Street in Harrison Township. The glass shattered after the door flew up and then slammed shut from the wind.

We saw gusts between 40, even 50 miles per hour. So, far D-P-&-L officials say the wind hasn’t been much an issue today. They’ve been monitored the winds throughout the day, but haven’t had any major outages.

If your power does go out, make sure you’re prepared with an emergency kit. Key items to have are a wind-up or battery operated emergency radio, water, non-perishable food, flashlights and a first-aid kit.

If you do experience any outages or if you do witness power lines coming down, be sure to alert DP&L. Let them know the location as soon as possible so they can get that power back up and running.