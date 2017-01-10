Study: Ohio 8th most moved out of state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new study from United Van Lines shows people are moving out of the state of Ohio in droves.

The company says Ohio is the 8th most moved out of state in the entire country. Most people, 58.87 percent, are moving out the Buckeye State because they find a better job someplace else. Another 19 percent move for retirement reasons, 16 percent move for family reasons and 10 percent move because they don’t feel Ohio matches their lifestyle.

It also doesn’t help that a study by 24/7 Wall Street also named Ohio one of the worst states to live in, citing Ohio’s 23rd highest unemployment rate in the nation, 21st highest poverty rate, and 14th lowest life expectancy rate.

Ohio isn’t the only state with such a problem. United Van Lines says most of the northeast continues to experience a moving deficit. The top 10 are:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut Kansas Kentucky West Virginia Ohio Utah Pennsylvania

So where are people going? The Mountain West and Pacific West, with the number one spot going to South Dakota. The top inbound states of 2016 were:

South Dakota Vermont Oregon Idaho South Carolina Washington District of Columbia North Carolina Nevada Arizona