Suspect cuts through fence, makes off with $1,000 in tools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a recycling business Monday after a break-in.

According to a police report, River Rock Recycling and Crushing called police around 8:30 a.m. Monday after someone cut the fence and broke into a storage shed.

When police arrived in the 1000 block of Brandt Pike they met with an employee of the business who told them someone cut a hole in the perimeter fence near a storage shed.

The suspect then broke into a storage shed and made off with about $1,000 in tools and materials from the shed, including a socket set, battery chargers and soldering wire.

The employee told police there are security cameras on the property but the suspect could not be seen on them because of the location of the hole in the fence and vegetation growing along the fence.

Police did find a pair of wire cutter believed to have been used by the suspect to cut through the fence, according to the report on the incident.

No arrests have been made in this case. The investigation continues.