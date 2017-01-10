Top 10 worst Dayton intersections for crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police chief is concerned about the significant increase of crashes in 2016.

Chief Richard Biehl believes crashes and fatalities are up because of the state’s decision to remove traffic cameras. He says drivers are less cautious and there’s evidence proving without the cameras there has been more red light and speeding violations.

The City of Dayton and state of Ohio are currently battling over traffic cameras and the state Supreme Court is stepping in.

That court heard arguments Tuesday over a state law that requires a police officer to be present when red light cameras are used for citations.

Dayton’s attorneys want the justices to reject that law, saying cities should be able to decide that for themselves.

The state supreme court is expected to rule later this year.