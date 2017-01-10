Troy attorney suspended from practicing law following felony plea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy attorney Christopher R. Bucio has been suspended from the practice of law, announced Monday.

The Ohio Supreme Court ordered the suspension citing his entering of a guilty plea to a felony charge in Shelby County Common Pleas Court back on Nov. 30.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bucio, a former partner of Roberts, Kelly & Bucio, LLP (now called Roberts and Kelly), will be sentenced on one count of unauthorized use of property, a felony of the fourth-degree, at 1 p.m. Jan. 20, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

Bucio’s LinkedIn profile suggests he has started his own company, called “B&E Properties.” It says he started working there in Dec. 2016, a month after he pled guilty.

He pled guilty to taking farmland owned by a Shelby County woman as payment for her legal representation, selling the land and keeping all the proceeds.

He faces up to 18 months in prison, a $5,000 fine and a discretionary three years of probation — none of which is mandatory, according to the Sidney Daily News. The conditions of the plea include suggested probation because of his lack of prior record, and that the special prosecutor will not file or seek to file additional charges related to his representation of the woman, or the issues directly arising out of it which have been investigated.

He will be suspended for an interim period and the matter will be referred to disciplinary counsel for investigation and the commencement of disciplinary proceedings, according to the supreme court decision.