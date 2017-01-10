Washington Twp. offering $1K signing bonuses to attract part-time firefighter

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Washington Township Fire Department is searching for 30 new part-time firefighters.

They’re even offering $1,000 signing bonus to fill those positions in hopes of bump up the number of part-time firefighters to help with the high volume of service calls [roughly 7200 every year].

“We are taking a proactive approach to recruit and retain part-time firefighters,” Washington Township Fire Chief William Gaul said.

Gaul said providing fire & EMS services to the township as well as the city of Centerville requires a lot of man power. In total they have five stations with 37 full-time and about 60 part-time firefighters.

It’s not just the Washington Township FD that’s feeling the effects of the shortage, the fire departments across the region are all actively searching for recruits.

It’s a classic case of supply and demand. The number of people entering the field is down, but the number of emergency calls are going up.

“The impact of such a shortage has presented fiscal challenges,” Gaul said. “Hiring part-time does keep staffing cost down, so it allows you to do other things with the money remaining in the budget.”

He goes on to say becoming a firefighter is a rigorous process, but it’s one of the most rewarding jobs, which is providing lifesaving services for the community.

“We do the best that we can do and we train up for what we do. A lot of training hours go into this job and it’s not just in the beginning and it’s not at the end, it’s in the beginning and throughout a career,” Gaul said.

Part time firefighters work a 24-hour shift once a week and can make up to $19.50 an hour based on experience.

The deadline to apply is March 31st