MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is accused of passing a stolen check from an elderly victim.

The $3,900 check was passed around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a Fifth Third Bank location inside a Kroger’s.

The suspect and a man promised the victim repairs to her driveway. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Det. Threlkeld at 937-847-6620.

These suspects are possibly involved in a similar incident that occurred in Bellbrook on Dec. 30.