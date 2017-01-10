Yellow Springs Brewery on tap to distribute high alcohol by volume beer

Yellow Springs Brewery (WDTN Photos)
Yellow Springs Brewery (WDTN Photos)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers’ decision to eliminate the 12 percent alcohol cap for beer in August has some local breweries seeing gold.

Yellow Springs Brewery is one of the first to take advantage of the new law.  They’re now distributing a round of high alcohol by volume stout.

Their business as well as their selection of beer is expanding.

YSB staff said in the past 3 years they’ve doubling in size and are making a name for themselves in the Ohio brewing industry.

The brewery opened in April 2013.  Since then they’ve added approximately 1,600 square feet and new production equipment to their brewhouse and tasting room.   Most recently, they’ve purchased the former Village Lanes Bowling Alley in Yellow Springs as a new distribution center.

“We wanted to make the best product that we could.  We’re consistently innovating, we’re always trying new things even with old recipes and old processes we’re still trying to make things better every single day so I think that’s what keeps us relevant locally for sure,” Yellow Springs Brewery master brewer Jeffry McElfresh said.

They’re new batch of high alcohol by volume beer is now being distributed across the state including the Miami Valley, Northern Cincinnati and the Columbus area.

