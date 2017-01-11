British TV trailer shows first glimpse of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

A British TV network has offered the first glimpse of actor Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in an upcoming comedy series.

Sky Arts has released a trailer for its upcoming “Urban Myths” series, which it says looks at “remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life.”

In the preview, Fiennes is shown wearing Jackson’s signature hat while seated in a car driven by Elizabeth Taylor, who is played by Stockard Channing. The network says one episode will detail a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Taylor and Marlon Brando after 9/11.

The casting of Fiennes, who is white, as Jackson was criticized when it was announced. Fiennes defended himself to The Associated Press last year, saying the project doesn’t promote stereotyping.