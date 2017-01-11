Car crashes into ditch in Miami County

Police investigate after a car crashed into a ditch in Miami County.
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a car flipped on it’s top and crashed into a ditch in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says they responded to a call of a car in a pond around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of North Rench Road and West Myers Road.

When officers arrived, they found a car on it’s top in a ditch beside the road. No one was inside the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash and the search for the driver is ongoing.

