City of Dayton allocates $800,000 for water main improvements

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At Wednesday morning’s Dayton City Commission meeting, officials approved plans for more than $800,000 worth of improvements to the city’s water system.

The $800,000 is part of a 10-year $80 million improvement by the City of Dayton to replace old and out-dated water mains.

The money approved Wednesday is being put towards a section of East Fourth Street between Keowee Street and Wayne Avenue. The main piping networking–which is made up of 8 inch pipes–will be replaced with 12 inch pipes to increase flow and pressure. Those are the same pipes that are responsible for pumping your drinking water to your faucet.

$700,000 of the money will go toward replacing the entire piping network that’s underground. Another $100,000 will be spent on sanitary sewer improvements.

Aaron Zonin with the city’s water department says the improvements are vital to maintaining the quality of Dayton’s drinking water.

“As the system ages, more and more the mains will break and that causes us additional costs on the operating side so the more and more aggressive,” Zonin said. “We are with replacing these mains, that lowers our operating and maintenance costs.”

The 10 year plan was started back in 2012, it’s expected to wrap up in 2022. As for the improvements that were approved, construction on those will start in about 4 weeks.