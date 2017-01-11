City of Dayton offers Wellness Clinic as bargaining tool in RTA strike talks

(WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson)
(WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley voiced her opinions on the RTA strike at Wednesday morning’s City Commission meeting.

Mayor Whaley told 2 NEWS at the City Commission meeting Wednesday that she was hopeful both sides would reach an agreement sometime Wednesday. That has not yet happened.

As part of the strike, union members are asking the RTA for improved health insurance. But, the RTA claims it’s not in the budget. So now, the city is proposing opening up its Wellness Clinic to RTA employees.

Right now, it’s only available to City of Dayton employees and their families. They’re able to get treatment for basic medical needs, such as physicals and screenings, which come at a much lower cost than urgent cares and emergency rooms.

The clinic opened back in December.

Mayor Whaley is hoping offering up the clinic could help both sides reach a deal sooner.

If the strike continues Thursday, Mayor Whaley says she’ll be working together with her team and Dayton Public Schools and as well as officials at Learn to Earn to lay out and plan to help kids get rides to school.

