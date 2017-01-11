Clark County man in jail after raid of motel

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday ending a long term drug trafficking investigation.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they raided a room and the office area of The Drake Motel at 3200 E. National Road Wednesday as part of the investigation.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Detectives found prescription drugs, firearms and a large amount of cash.

Douglas Haulman, 62 was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail. Haulman was booked on three counts of Trafficking in Drugs. The Sheriff’s Office says more charges may come after a grand jury investigation.

The Clark County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Clark County Prosecutors Office, are actively looking into Nuisance violations against The Drake Motel, according to the Sheriff’s release.