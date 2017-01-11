Dayton house fire being called ‘suspicious’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were called to a house fire on Ardmore Avenue Wednesday morning.

The fire happened in the 100 block of N. Ardmore Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the initial report they received said someone may be trapped. District Fire Chief Peter Whitby said the house was occupied at the time of the fire but those inside were able to get out and no one was injured.

Whitby also said the fire is suspicious and investigators are on the scene.

Whitby said the home suffered moderate damage.

The investigation is ongoing.