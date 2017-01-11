Dayton man arrested in November shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Marshals said Wednesday they arrested a man wanted for a shooting in November.

U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin announces the arrest in a release Wednesday.

Tobin says the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Isaiah Tucker, 20 Tuesday morning.

Tucker was wanted by the Dayton Police Department for Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Improper Discharge of a Firearm into a Habitation, and Discharging of a Firearm over a Roadway.

The charges stem from an incident on November 25th, 2016. Investigators believe the shooting happened in retaliation for a friend being shot and killed earlier in November off Germantown Street in Dayton.

Through the investigation, SOFAST officers learned Tucker was currently at an address in the 1700 block of Germantown Street in Dayton.

SOFAST along with the Dayton Police Department tracked down and arrested Tucker without incident. Tucker was taken to the Dayton Police Department.