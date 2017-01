DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new board president will preside over the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education.

Announced Tuesday, Robert Walker will take the role, with Hazel Rountree as vice president for the 2017 calendar year.

Walker previously served as president in the 2014 and 2015 calendar years.

Rountree is serving the final year of her four-year term, having been elected in 2013.