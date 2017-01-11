Facial reconstruction model released of remains found in 2007

This model shows the facial reconstruction of a woman who's skeletal remains were found in 2007. (Photo: Ohio Attorney General)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey released the facial reconstruction of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in 2007.

The clay model was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in an effort to help Marion County authorities identify the woman, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Her remains were found in Marion County approximately 100 feet east of Victory Road on March 10, 2007.

She is believed to have been Caucasian and may have been between 15 and 22 years old at the time of her death. She is estimated to have been between 5-feet, 3- and 5-feet, 9-inches and between 100 to 150 pounds.

Her teeth were all well cared for and had no obvious dental work or fillings. No clothing, jewelry, or other items were found with the remains.

While it is believed that she had brown hair, items such as hairstyle are the BCI forensic artist’s estimations to complete the image and should not be considered significant markers for identification.

Investigators say it is not known if the woman resided in Marion County or in another part of the state or country, so anyone who sees a resemblance to a missing friend or relative is urged to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.

